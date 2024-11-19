Trial expected to begin Tuesday in attempted murder of East Rochester officer

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The trial of Raymond Noel, a 51-year-old man accused of trying to kill an East Rochester Police officer, is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Noel is charged with attempted aggravated murder, assault of a police officer, and criminal possession of a weapon. East Rochester Police say Noel shot Officer Brad Steve in January and a bullet-resistant vest saved his life.

Police say Officer Steve and his partner were responding to a noise complaint on Garfield Street. According to police, Noel was standing in the driveway with a gun and made his way to the apartment entrance, drawing his weapon.

Police say that Officer Steve shot Noel once and Noel fired back and hit Steve. Both men were injured and treated at Strong Hospital.

If convicted, Noel could face life in prison without parole. The trial is in Monroe County Court.