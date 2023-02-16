Trial is underway for teen accused of killing man by setting him on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Testimony is now underway in the trial of the teen accused of killing a man by setting him on fire inside an apartment on Lyell Avenue in March 2021.

Adriel Riley is charged with murder, arson, and criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say the 16-year-old and another teen set Steven Ammenhauser on fire in Ammenhauser’s home.

He suffered second-and third-degree burns covering more than 70% of his body and died four days later.

Riley was 14 at the time. Jay-Vion Perry pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is serving 25 years behind bars.