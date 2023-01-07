Trial of Irondequoit man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend starts on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The trial of Seth Larson is set to begin Monday. He’s the Irondequoit man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021. Some of Shuler’s remains were found under the porch of their culver road home. More of her remains were found in Durand Lake.

Larson was tracked down in West Virginia. He’s charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse.

