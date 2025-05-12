Trial of man who stabbed teen in eye on RTS bus expected to begin

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of stabbing a 15-year-old in the eye during a fight on an RTS bus is expected to go on trial on Monday.

Nahziiryahzihn Ali is charged with attempted murder and assault. The stabbing happened the day before Halloween while the bus was on Long Pond Road near the Mall at Greece Ridge.

Police say Ali and the victim knew each other and the fight started over a previous dispute. Police believe Ali started the fight and pulled out a folding knife.

At the time, the victim was facing vision loss. Out of privacy for that teen, police have not provided any updates as he heals. Ali has pleaded not guilty.