Trial date set for teen charged in deadly stolen car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The judge set a trial date of Jan. 16 for Theodice Parks, 17. He is one of two brothers charged in the crash that killed a 92-year-old man while trying to evade police.

Police say Theodice Parks was driving a stolen car on August 22 when he led the police on a high-speed chase that ended when his car crashed into the car driven by Thomas Chase

Parks’ brother Theophilus Parks and another 19-year-old, Trevan Simmons, were in the car at the time, and are also charged.

Theodice Parks is facing a list of charges, including murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.

