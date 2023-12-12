Tribute display coming to Strong Museum for late ‘Price is Right’ host

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A tribute to legendary game show host Bob Barker is coming to Rochester, on what would have been his 100th birthday.

The Strong National Museum of Play has a special “Price is Right” display at the museum in honor of the longtime host. It was made using items from the National Archive of Game Show History collection.

It’s made up of an original “any number” from the set of the show, historic photos, original tickets and more.

The Strong plans to open a game show history exhibit in 2026.