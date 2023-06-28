Tribute to a hero: Rochester-area airman to be laid to rest

MANCHESTER, N.Y. – A local airman killed during a training mission in Arizona is making his final journey home.

Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, a 2008 graduate of Red Jacket High School, grew up in the Manchester-Shortsville area. He died 11 days ago while on a jet ski retrieving paratroopers during a training mission.

His body was flown back to Buffalo earlier Wednesday.

There was a private memorial service for Staff Sgt. Kory Wade at the Airforce base in AZ where he was stationed. This image was captured by an Airforce photographer of Kory's parents accepting the flags that draped his coffin. Today, they're bringing their son home to Manchester pic.twitter.com/SdWSkVcwo2 — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) June 28, 2023

He is being escorted back to Ontario County by veterans, first responders, the Patriot Guard, friends, and family.

