Trillium Health appoints former public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, Christopher Woodring as new executives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trillium Health is welcoming two new members to its Executive Leadership Team, Dr. Michael Mendoza and Christopher Woodring, who will join in January 2025. Both bring extensive expertise and strategic vision to help advance Trillium Health’s mission of providing high-quality healthcare services to the community.

Dr. Michael D. Mendoza will serve as senior vice president and chief operating officer. He will focus on implementing Trillium Health’s strategic framework, increasing access to programs, promoting operational excellence, and managing resources. Dr. Mendoza is currently a professor at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and has a distinguished background in public health, including serving as the 9th Commissioner of Public Health for Monroe County.

Dr. Mendoza has been a key leader in addressing the opioid crisis, advocating for health equity, and leading the response to communicable disease outbreaks, including COVID-19, ZIKA, and measles. He has over 20 years of experience as a board-certified family physician and has contributed significantly to team-based care and interprofessional practice and education.

Christopher Woodring will take on the role of vice president and chief pharmacy officer. He will oversee Trillium Health’s retail and specialty pharmacies and manage contract pharmacy partnerships. Woodring has been with Trillium Health since 2008 and is recognized for his expertise in the 340B Drug Pricing Program. He has played a crucial role in integrating pharmacy and clinical services at Trillium.

Woodring is a member of several pharmacy and health committees, including the NYSDOH Drug User Health Working Group, and has been honored with the RBJ’s Health Care Hero Award for his work on the COVID-19 Task Force.