Trillium Health celebrates progress in fight against AIDS on World AIDS Day

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday is World AIDS Day, a day dedicated to educating people worldwide about the AIDS epidemic and mourning those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Trillium Health is a local healthcare provider that has been at the forefront of combating the disease since 1989. World AIDS Day is typically a time for education and remembrance, Trillium Health is treating this year as a celebration.

According to the organization, there have been significant declines in AIDS and HIV cases in recent years, along with major advancements in AIDS research. Trillium Health expresses hope for the future.

“For the next year, I’d like to see continued falloff in new infections as a result of better, more effective, convenient treatment. And also see us continue to get the message out there to really do what we’ve been trying to do for the past several years now, which is end the epidemic that we have the tools to do it. It’s a matter of everybody coming together to make it happen,” said Dr. Bill Valenti, cofounder and staff physician for Trillium Health.

In honor of World AIDS Day, Trillium Health plans to hold a fundraiser on Thursday, which will also celebrate its 35th anniversary. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Native.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.*