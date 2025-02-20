Trillium Health celebrates renovated food pantry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trillium Health celebrates the grand opening of its renovated food pantry and learning kitchen with a ribbon cutting on February 20.

The food pantry, on Monroe Avenue, has added a “Learning Kitchen” class, where residents with certain health conditions can learn how to cook healthy foods.

It complements their Food Pharmacy Program, where people living in the City of Rochester experiencing chronic food-related health conditions, such as diabetes, high cholesterol or hypertension can get a free monthly box of produce and are taught how to prepare the foods.

Trillium said the pantry was redesigned to better serve Monroe County residents facing food insecurity.

“Our goal to ensure that everyone who walks through our doors is connected to the resources they need to thrive,” said Jason Barnecut-Kearns, President and CEO of Trillium Health. “Whether it’s food,

healthcare, medicine, or other supportive services.

This project used ARPA funds that were secured by federal officials and were distributed by Monroe County and the City of Rochester.

Trillium’s food pantry is open to anyone in need of food and currently serves over 3,100 households.

They provide fresh fruits, vegetables, canned goods, frozen foods and when available, hygiene, household and pet products.

Trillium said they highly encourage people interested in visiting the pantry to call and make an appointment.

To learn more or contact Trillium, click here.