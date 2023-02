ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Trillium Health announced the appointment of Jason Barnecut-Kearns as its next President and CEO, effective on July 1, 2023.

Barnecut-Kearns has been with Trillium Health since March of 2018. He most recently served as the agency’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Development Officer. He replaces Andrea DeMeo, who has served as Trillium Health’s CEO since January 2015.