Trillium Health is opening “food pharmacy” to address food insecurity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local health center is opening a “food pharmacy” to help the thousands of people in Rochester who struggle with food insecurity.

Trillium Health will “prescribe” people who have diet-related health conditions and those who are food insecure with boxes of fresh produce. But that’s not all.

Trillium says that, in order for people to see and feel a change from eating fresh, they have to be educated on how to do it. That’s why boxes include recipes cards and some participants will even take nutrition classes. They’ll go to a farm, see how the produce grows, and learn how to cook it.

The program is a collaboration between Headwater Food Hub and Equicenter, made possible by $1 million grant from the City of Rochester. Karrie Gates, senior director for support services for Trillium, says she hopes this will help people live healthier.

“We have to help people learn how the health literacy food piece of this relates to their health and they can take control of that,” Gates said.

The program is being rolled out. Eventually, nearly 300 households will benefit and if it’s successful, Trillium hopes to expand it.