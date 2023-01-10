Former trooper charged with tipping off suspects of gambling investigation

ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that Thomas J. Loewke, 51, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He’s accused of being part of an illegal gambling ring. Loewke, and his co-conspirators, are accused of funding, managing, and owning an illegal gambling business.

Loewke appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson on Tuesday and was released on conditions.