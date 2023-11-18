Trooper involved in deadly shooting identified

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

The state trooper involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday in East Bloomfield has been identified.

State Police say Trooper Adam Latulipe, a four-year veteran of the force, shot and killed a 17-year-old Wednesday night at a home on State Route 64.

Investigators say the teen lunged at the trooper with a knife twice before Latulipe shot and killed him.

The trooper was there checking on an anonymous tip that someone in the home was threatening to kill a person.

Officials have not identified the teen yet.

The state Attorney General’s Office confirmed a knife was found at the scene and is investigating the shooting.