WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people have been found dead in their home on Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson in what troopers say is being investigated as a double unattended death.

According to the New York State Police, the occupants — Eugene T. Hosier, 63, and Patricia A. Burdick, 66 — were found dead in their residence. Troopers say they were using a gas cooking stove to heat the cabin.