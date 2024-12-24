Troopers deliver presents to Golisano Children’s Hospital

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State troopers came together to deliver holiday cheer at Golisano Children’s Hospital on Monday.

Troopers delivered presents to children, including teddy bears dressed up like troopers. The troopers say they enjoy this event just as much as the kids.

“That’s what we’re here for. We’re here to serve our community, to do good for everybody. And that’s why we’re here today,” said Sgt. Josh Pacioni of NYS Troopers PBA NCO West Delegate. “The kids absolutely love to see the cars they love to put on the vest, to turn on the lights. They really enjoy just being around us.”

This was the third year troopers have visited the kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital.