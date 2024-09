ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A crash has 390 north bound shut down near Ridge Road.

Troopers tell News10NBC a truck hauling a Bobcat crashed into an overpass, and knocked the Bobcat off the truck. The Department of Transportation is on the scene to take a look at the bridge, and traffic is being detoured.

The road closure should last around 20 minutes.

No one was injured in the crash.