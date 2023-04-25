Tropical Pineapple Kolsh returns to stores

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Genesee Brewery’s Tropical Pineapple Kolsch is back in stores for the second year after being number one in the Brand-New Category in Upstate New York in 2022. It’s available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft at select locations.

The brewery said that after the launch of Tropical Pineapple Kolsch, Genesee fans started combining Tropical Pineapple and Ruby Red Kolsch to create what Genesee now calls the “Captain’s Mix.” The Genesee Brew House adopted the trend and now people can try a “Captain’s Mix,” at the Brew House.