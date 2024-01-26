Troy Parker arson/murder trial: Jurors view video showing Parker buying lighter fluid

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

This article will be updated.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Testimony continued today in the arson and murder trial of Troy Parker, who is accused of killing a Rochester woman, Fantasia Stone, by setting her on fire last year.

Several witnesses, including investigators, Parker’s ex-girlfriend and a forensic criminalist with Monroe County, took the stand.

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Gallagher laid out several pieces of key evidence and presented it to witnesses as they took the stand. Among the evidence were containers including items such as a cap, partially burned carpet, soiled gauze, shoes and a Styrofoam cup.

The lead investigator walked the jury through hours of video the night of April 11, 2023, into the overnight hours of April 12. In that video taken from a store on Jefferson Avenue, investigators pointed out you can see Troy Parker purchasing lighter fluid. He is with another man investigators refer to as the green checkered shirt guy.