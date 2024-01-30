Troy Parker found guilty of murder, arson in death of Fantasia Stone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of killing a woman by setting her on fire was found guilty Tuesday of murder and arson by a Monroe County jury. Jurors came back with the verdict in about 20 minutes.

Troy Parker was accused in the death of Fantasia Stone, who was killed last April in her apartment on Jefferson Avenue. Parker was accused of dousing her in a flammable liquid and setting her on fire. He was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree arson.

Evidence presented at trial included video footage of Parker buying lighter fluid and placing the bag outside the apartment building where Stone lived. An ex-girlfriend testified that she saw him the night Stone was killed when she asked for a ride and she noticed a gauze on his hand. Prosecutors said Parker had several stories that didn’t add up, with stories changing on his alibi for the time of the crime and how he hurt his hand.

The jury also viewed video of Parker being interrogated by police.

“In this case he didn’t make any outright admissions to what happened, but he was confronted with various evidence and the jury got to hear his response, his answers, and it just didn’t match up with the evidence,” Assistant District Attorney Pat Gallagher said.

Gallagher has said there were multiple potential motives, involving money, drugs, and Parker’s relationship with Stone.

Stone’s daughter Ciza Kirkland said called the verdict “a blessing.”

“My mom was my main life support. Once you lose that main life support, you don’t feel the same anymore,” Kirkland said. “Hearing those words, you don’t know how long I’ve been waiting for that, like it’s a blessing today. … It’s a blessing. That she got her justice today.”

On the swiftness of the jurors’ deliberations, Kirkland said, “It just says that they had common sense. I’m sorry but it’s a lot of evidence in this case that points to him and you already knew he was guilty. You didn’t even have to do the whole trial. Put him in jail, like I already knew it was him.”

Kirkland added: “Ya’all don’t know how long I’ve been waiting for those words. It’s been a year without my mother. It’s been a year since I have had to live with the fact that I don’t have my mom no more. I’m just up into womanhood. And this is where you need your mother. All your life lessons come in and I didn’t even have a chance.” She broke into more tears. “My mom missed my high school graduation. She missed my 19th birthday. She missed so much. She missed so much and I know if she was in that crowd she’d be the main person [cheering] me. …

“My mom was the best person to have around and for her to automatically be gone like that? with no excuse? Reason? It’s unfair. I feel great today, and can’t nobody take that away from me right now.”

This report will be updated.