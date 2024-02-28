Man sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering Fantasia Stone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Wednesday, 54-year-old Troy Parker was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for the murder of Fantasia Stone. He was also sentenced concurrently to 25 years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision for the fire at the apartment building on Jefferson Avenue. Parker was previously convicted by a jury of murder in the second degree and arson in the second degree.

On April 11, 2023, Rochester Police Officers and Rochester Firefighters were called to an apartment building on Jefferson Avenue for a structure fire where 38-year-old Stone, was found on fire inside the building. The victim died from her injuries.

Weeks later, Parker was arrested for the murder. Police say following an argument, Parker doused Fantasia Stone with an accelerant and intentionally set her on fire, killing her.