Trucking company owner convicted of making false statements about safety rating, violations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The operator of a trucking company who was accused of lying about his business’ safety rating has been convicted of making false statements to the Federal Motor Commission Safety Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Convicted by a federal jury, 42-year-old Tony Kirik — aka Anatoliy Kirik — could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Kirik, who operated a multiple million-dollar business called Dallas Logistics, submitted false statements about its safety rating when applying to the FMCSA for authority to operate as an interstate carrier, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also provided false statements and information regarding the company’s safety violations when undergoing compliance reviews and safety audits by the FMSCA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard Resnick and Melissa Marangola, who handled the prosecution, said Kirik also started new companies using various family members’ names and an employee’s name to make it look like those companies were independent and not affiliated with the business that incurred the negative safety ratings.

Kirik is to be sentenced Oct. 28 before U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa.