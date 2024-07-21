‘True patriot’: Reaction to President Biden’s decision not to seek re-election

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was swift reaction to President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek the Democratic nomination. Lawmakers released the following statements:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said:

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.

“Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said:

“President Biden has served our country with courage, compassion, integrity, and decency. I am honored to have served in the Senate during his administration, which achieved historic accomplishments related to gun safety, veterans’ health care, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, climate change, prescription drugs, and more. President Biden has improved the lives of millions of Americans and leaves behind a legacy that will echo for generations. On behalf of myself and every New Yorker: Thank you, Joe.”

Rep. Joe Morelle said:

“President Biden has done what every true leader ought to: He put the needs of our country ahead of himself. This difficult decision is an act of true patriotism for the good of our democracy.

“I am deeply grateful for all he has done to create a better America over the past four years and throughout his lifetime of public service.

“Thank you, Mr. President.”

The Chair of the New York State Democratic Committee Jay Jacobs said:

“I admired Joe Biden when he was a United States Senator. I thought his selection as Barack Obama’s Vice Presidential pick was perfect for our country. I have admired Joe Biden’s decency, honesty, and his demonstrated courage in the face of the most difficult of personal adversities. Joe Biden has been one of our most successful and impactful Presidents – certainly one of the most productive in the past 60 years – and I have admired the job he has done under the most difficult of circumstances.”



“I have never admired Joe Biden more than I do today. Voluntarily ceding the nomination and forgoing a chance to serve for another four years in the job that he did so well in and spent a lifetime dreaming of attaining, is as noble an act as ever recorded in America’s political history. Joe Biden’s selflessness; his putting country and party above his own personal desires, places him in the category of every great political leader since George Washington set the standard some 225 years ago.”



“While the nation’s gratitude may be blurred by the politics of our current times, history will record and all will long remember Joe Biden not just for what he did as President, but for what he gave up, so that we may continue as that “shining city on a hill.”

New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar said:

“The charade foisted on the country by irresponsible Democrats has come to an end. President Joe Biden should have stepped aside long ago, but he’s finally done the right thing and we applaud him for that. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“This nation is ready for fundamental change from the chaotic Biden years, and President Donald Trump is fully prepared to restore us to greatness. There is no one in the Democratic Party that can stop the momentum of reform that Republicans are leading. Freedom is returning at long last.”

Donald Trump said on social media:

“Crooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation. He has done everything possible to destroy our Country, from our Southern Border, to Energy Dominance, National Security, International Standing, and so much more. He was annihilated in an Earth Shattering Debate, and now the Corrupt and Radical Democrats are throwing him overboard. He was not fit to serve from the very beginning, but the people around him lied to America about his Complete and Total Mental, Physical, and Cognitive Demise. Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”