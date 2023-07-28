Trump faces additional charges in classified documents case in Florida

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation.

The additional allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were added to the indictment Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors.

A new defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, was also added to the case. The charges against De Oliveira, were not immediately revealed Thursday.

Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton in Los Angeles contributed to this report.