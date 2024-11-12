Trump picks former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel

President-elect Donald Trump said he intends to nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as the U.S. ambassador to Israel, a high-profile diplomatic posting in a tumultuous region.

Huckabee, if confirmed, will arrive in Jerusalem to face conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon that have raged for over a year. On the campaign trail, Trump, a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to put an end to the conflict.

Peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas have stalled in recent days after Qatar pulled out of its meditation efforts. Huckabee is likely to be at the center of international pressure on the U.S. to help broker a cease-fire deal.

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, elevating a longtime loyalist and former rival for the Republican nomination in 2016. Huckabee, the host of a namesake television talk show, campaigned for Trump this cycle, hitting the trail with the former president, including in battleground Pennsylvania in the final throes of the race.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel,” Trump said in a statement.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

In a statement congratulating Huckabee, the Republican Jewish Coalition praised the former governor as “a long-time friend” of the group, praising the former governor’s “abounding love of Israel” and promising his appointment would “strengthen the US-Israel relationship to even greater heights.”

Huckabee’s daughter, the current Arkansas governor and a former Trump administration official, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was also a top surrogate for Trump.

Over 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, according to Gaza health officials. 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’ attack, with over 250 people taken hostage, including American citizens.