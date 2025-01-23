Trump said he may cut funding to sanctuary cities; What could that mean for Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — During President Donald Trump’s first televised interview since his inauguration, he said he’s considering cutting federal funding to sanctuary cities as part of his policies on immigration.

“We’re trying to end them and a lot of the people in those communities don’t want them,” Trump said of sanctuary cities during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity.

Rochester is one of the more than 170 sanctuary cities in the U.S. So what is a sanctuary city? “Sanctuary” has no legal definition, but the term encompasses a range of protection for people living in the U.S. illegally.

Often, sanctuary cities have legal limits on how much local police agencies can cooperate with federal immigration authorities. For example, the New York Police Department is not allowed to “assist in any manner with civil immigration enforcement” but officers cannot interfere with federal immigration enforcement.

Back in 2017, Rochester City Council passed a resolution reaffirming Rochester as a sanctuary city. It came amid Trump’s first term in the White House after the president said he would step up immigration enforcement.