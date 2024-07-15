Trump says he plans to name vice presidential pick at convention Monday

MILWAUKEE, WIS. — Donald Trump has made his decision on his vice presidential pick.

According to the Associated Press, the former president has informed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio they’re out of the running.

Trump is expected to announce his running mate around 4:30 p.m. on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

This comes two days after an assassination attempt on the former president at a rally in Butler, Penn.

