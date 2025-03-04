Trump tariffs could end in big impacts for Rochester housing market

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tariffs are now in effect for goods imported from Canada, Mexico and China. Canada and China have already imposed retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

President Trump says the tariffs are a way for the federal government to use trade measures to halt the flow of fentanyl in America. New York Governor Kathy Hochul disagrees, saying that’s not all.

She met with farmers and agricultural industry leaders Tuesday to discuss potential impacts of the tariffs. Her goal is to “take what she learned back to Washington to show them the real-time impacts.” Anyone who expects to, or is already feeling the impact can share their story in an email to TariffImpact@esd.ny.gov.

Hochul did acknowledge the drug problem, but says only 1% of all fentanyl coming into the United States comes from Canada. Governor Hochul also expressed her belief that the tariffs are an excuse to “break down relationships with our neighbors and interrupt the flow of commerce.”

President Trump spoke out about the start of the new tariffs on his social media site, Truth Social.

Immediate impacts are still unclear for many, but the construction and housing market is bracing for it.

Bernard Iacovangelo, CEO of Faber Builders, noted even the thought of tariffs creates “instability in the markets.” While agreeing tariffs will cause an impact, he made it clear the industry is a costly one.

A local real estate agent expects big impacts for those buying new construction, but says rising prices will trickle down to non-new builds and older homes. Anastasia Broikos also said she wouldn’t be surprised if the tariffs create a drop in inventory, further driving up competition and cost.

The tariffs have also raised concerns among local businesses, including Wegmans and Constellation Brands, as they monitor potential impacts.

“While we can’t speculate on the duration of the currently imposed tariffs, we continue to assess opportunities to help manage impacts to our business in the near and longer term to the extent we are able. Additionally, we continue to work with all levels of government in both the U.S. and Mexico to ensure the perspective of our business and key stakeholders are represented and considered in policy decisions, with the hope that this situation can be resolved quickly.” — Constellation Brands Inc.

Local businesses, such as East Ave Auto, are also preparing for potential price increases as they monitor the situation closely.

