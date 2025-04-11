Trump threatens to withhold federal funding from ‘sanctuary cities’ like Rochester

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – President Donald Trump announced plans to target sanctuary cities like Rochester by withholding all federal funding from any city or state that “allows these death traps to exist.”

Rochester City Council member Mary Lupien, who is running for mayor, responded to the president’s statement.

“Rochester will not be intimidated. We will continue to resist and defend the rights of immigrants, stand up for working families, and build a city rooted in shared humanity,” said Lupien.

News10NBC reached out to the city of Rochester for a response but did not receive one.

