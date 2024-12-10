Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis will headline 2025 Rochester jazz fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester International Jazz Festival has announced its first headliner for 2025. Grammy-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis will take the stage with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet.

Marsalis and the band will perform “The Democracy! Suite” by a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer. The show is set for Saturday, June 21 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can get tickets online or by calling (585) 454-2060.

The 22nd annual jazz festival runs from Friday, June 20 through Saturday, June 28. The rest of the acts and headliners for the nine-day festival will be announced later.

Marsalis, born in New Orleans, rose to fame after joining Art Blakey’s band, The Jazz Messengers. He has toured the world ever since he was 19. Tickets range from $43 to $93 plus service charges.