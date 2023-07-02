TSA: Fourth of July weekend breaking travel records

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Fourth of July weekend also comes tons of holiday travel.

The Transportation Security Administration is reporting a new record of people traveling by air. According to the TSA, nearly three million people went through airport checkpoints on Friday.

This breaks the previous record set on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019.

AAA has projected around 51 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during this holiday weekend — which would set a record for the holiday.

More than four million people are also expected to fly, which is an 11% increase over last year.