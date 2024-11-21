TSA prepares for record-breaking Thanksgiving travel, offers guidance on bringing food through security

WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is prepared for Thanksgiving travel and tells people what foods can be carried through security checkpoints and what needs to be put in checked baggage.

The administration expects that this may be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record. It projects to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Dec. 2, an increase of six percent from this time last year.

Passenger volumes have reached record highs in 2024, with an increase of 17% since 2022. TSA projects the three busiest travel days will be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Most food can be carried through a (TSA) checkpoint, but some things need to go in checked baggage.

If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.

Food often needs additional security screening, so it is best to place food in an easily accessible location of the carry-on when packing it and then remove it from your bag and place it in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

If you need to keep items cold during your trip, ice packs are permitted, but they must be frozen solid and not melted when they go through security screening.

Download the free myTSA app, which has a “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly. Or ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).