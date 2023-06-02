TSA: Sodus man found with gun in carry-on bag at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The TSA says a Wayne County man was found with a gun in his carry-on bag at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Thursday.

The handgun loaded with six bullets was found after an X-ray of the bag at a TSA security checkpoint. That’s when a Monroe County deputy responded and opened the bag.

TSA says the traveler, a resident of Sodus, told officials that he forgot that he had his gun with him. He is facing a maximum of a $15,000 fine.

The man had a valid state pistol permit. The gun was confiscated by the sheriff’s office since passengers are only allowed to travel with guns in checked baggage and only if they’re unloaded and packed in a locked case.

The TSA said over 6,500 guns were caught at security checkpoints nationwide last year. Out of those, 80% were loaded.