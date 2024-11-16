‘Turkey Bash’: Taking it to the dance floor for Honor Flight veterans

Turkey Bash benefits Honor Flight veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bunch of people in Rochester were shakin’ their groove thang Friday night, for a good cause.

The annual Skycoasters “Turkey Bash” for Honor Flight veterans was held at the Strathallan Hotel on East Avenue, with everyone — including News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd — encouraged to wear their grooviest outfit from the 1970s to the ’90s.

The benefit, for which News10NBC is a media sponsor, was sold out.