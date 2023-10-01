Turkish Society hosts dinner to help Morocco after devastating earthquake

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just over three weeks after Morocco was hit by a devastating earthquake, an Emergency Earthquake Relief Fundraiser and Dinner took place at the Turkish Society of Rochester.

Together with the Embrace Relief Fund and “Belseine Enterprises, LLC, the organizations gathered supplies including first aid kits, hygiene kits, blankets, sleeping bags and more.

“We’re helping those people, people in need in Morocco,” said Samir Belhseine, owner of Belseine Enterprises, LLC.

About 300,000 people were impacted by the earthquake, this includes the nearly 3,000 people who died and over 5,500 people who were injured.

Donate here.