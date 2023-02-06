Turkish Society of Rochester to provide relief for earthquake-damaged homeland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Turkish Society of Rochester opened its doors Monday to begin collecting money to send back to their earthquake-damaged homeland.

The two powerful tremors have caused thousands of deaths and widespread devastation. At the Turkish Society, members are starting to gather to collect any sort of donations.

The president of the Turkish Society tells me right now cold hard cash is needed the most as rescue and recovery efforts continue less than 24 hours after the ground began to shake.

Society president Nihat Selcuk tells me over 4,500 Turkish people live in the Rochester area. Many of them have already started donating money through a GoFundMe page that was just set up.

A good portion of Rochester’s Turkish hail from Kahramanmaraş, one of the hardest hit cities in Sunday night’s earthquake, which measured about 7.8 magnitude. The money will be used to purchase medicine for the survivors as well as food from nonaffected parts of the country.

Selcuk and the other members here plan to keep the doors here open for the next several hours. He explains why he will not take in other forms of donations just yet.

“We are not there yet,” Selcuk said. “We might have to prepare that most likely this weekend. so we’ll be posting on our Facebook site, also our email. So we will do that later on. We are not there right now.”

You can find the GoFundMe here. You can donate on the society’s Facebook page as well.