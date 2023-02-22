Turkish Society pauses earthquake relief efforts after overwhelming community response

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello thanked residents for their donations to the earthquake relief drive to benefit Turkey and Syria on Wednesday. Due to the outpouring of support and generosity of county residents, the Turkish Society of Rochester is pausing the collection of any further donations from Monroe County.

“We are deeply moved by the generosity of Monroe County residents,” said Nihat Selcuk, President of the Turkish Society of Rochester. “We extend our deep gratitude to County Executive Bello for rallying our community together to provide aid and support for our families and friends at home in [Turkey].”

County Clerk Jamie Romeo said that DMV locations took in truckloads of needed items that will provide relief to so many.

For more information, please visit the Turkish Society of Rochester’s Facebook here.

