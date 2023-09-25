Two accused of selling crack throughout Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — Two people are accused of selling crack cocaine throughout the city and town of Geneva.

Bryant A. Bryd, 35, and Samantha K. Mallard, 32, were arrested Sept. 21 after an investigation prompted by anonymous tips received by the Geneva Police Department and Ontario County Sheriff’s Office drug tip lines. The police department and sheriff’s office investigated and determined that the two were selling crack throughout Geneva, according to the sheriff’s office — which added that, when they arrested her, Mallard possessed a significant amount of crack cocaine packaged for sale.

Mallard was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was released on arraignment. Bryd, who is on parole, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance; the Sheriff’s Office said he was still being held without bail at the Ontario County Jail on Monday.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police assisted during the investigation.