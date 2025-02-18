Two-alarm fire engulfs home on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A two-alarm fire broke out on Oscar Street near North Clinton Avenue on Rochester’s northeast side. Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze as smoke poured from the home.

The fire started shortly after 9 p.m., with flames visibly shooting out of the windows. Firefighters evacuated a neighboring house due to exterior damage. No injuries have been reported.

This is not the first fire at this location; Another fire happened in the same house last January. The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

