Two animals die in garage fire in Spencerport

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — A garage fire in Spencerport on Sunday has left two animals dead. Fire officers say the garage’s roof collapsed from the flames.

Crews arrived at the fire on Brockport Spencerport Road around 7:30 p.m. The Spencerport assistant fire chief says crews keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

“This one was pretty easy. We had a water source right out front and the weather conditions were on par for firefighting,” said Assistant Fire Chief Alex Ciaccia.

Two rabbits died but no one was hurt. Crews are still working to determine the cause.