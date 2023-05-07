Two arrested after police chase that started on Alphonse Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC is following breaking news in Rochester of a police chase.

It happened after police got a report of someone threatening someone else with a gun, just after 11 Saturday night.

Officers responded to Alphonse Street, but found the suspect’s car two hours later and tried to pull it over. That’s when police say the car sped off.

Police chased it to Rohr Street where a 23-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested. The 23-year-old is charged with menacing an officer, as well as weapons and assault charges.

The 36-year-old is facing a menacing charge unrelated to the first call on Alphonse Street.

The chase is still under investigation.