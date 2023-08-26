Two arrested, ages 15 and 18, after fleeing from police in stolen KIA

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Police Department arrested an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old after a brief chase on Friday.

Irondequoit Police say they responded to 525 Titus Avenue for the report of a stolen KIA. Officers saw the KIA as it drove southbound on Hudson Avenue. Police confirmed the KIA was stolen from the Town of Greece.

Police tried to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply. The pursuit went through Rochester and ended on Strathmore Lane. Officials say the driver and passenger then fled from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful fleeing, along with other vehicle and traffic violations.

The 15-year-old female passenger was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Police say no one was injured.

Police explain the passenger was taken to a detention center and the driver was held for arraignment.