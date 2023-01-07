Two arrested in overnight stabbing on Weyl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a double stabbing. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday RPD responded to a fight on Weyl Street.

A 76-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were stabbed. Both victims were transported to Strong Hospital where they are currently being treated for their serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing but police have arrested two men in relation to the stabbings. The two arrested were a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old man. Both are from Rochester.