Two Batavia police officers injured while responding to mental health call, suspect to be charged
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Two Batavia police officers were injured during a mental health call on Trumbull Parkway on Saturday morning.
It happened at 11:40 a.m. when officers were assaulted while responding to the call.
Both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and have since been released.
The suspect involved was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. Charges will be filed following their release.