Two Bills players selected for NFL Pro Bowl roster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The NFL has announced its Pro Bowl roster, and two Buffalo Bills players are among the starters — Quarterback Josh Allen and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

This marks Josh Allen’s third appearance in the Pro Bowl. Dion Dawkins is also no stranger to the event, as this will be his fourth time participating.

In addition to Allen and Dawkins, eight of their teammates have been named as alternates: James Cook, Connor McGovern, Damar Hamlin, Terrel Bernard, Reggie Gilliam, Ed Oliver, Spencer Brown, and Dalton Kincaid.

Allen and Dawkins will play for the AFC, under team coach and five-time MVP winner, Peyton Manning. The head coach for the NFC team? Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning, of course.

Some other names on the AFC roster include:

Travis Kelce

Tyreek Hill

Lamar Jackson

Patrick Mahomes

Denzel Ward

Ja’Marr Chase

The games will start on Thursday, January 30 with a skills showdown. You can watch that live on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. EST.

The players will go head-to-head at Pro Bowl Games Championship on February 2, kicking off at 3 p.m. EST. You can watch the matchup on the following channels:

ESPN

ABC

Disney XD

ESPN+

ESPN Deportes

Streaming on NFL+

Making the trip to Orlando? Click here to check out tickets.

