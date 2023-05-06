BPD investigating overnight car and property thefts at Brighton apartment complexes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Brighton Police said there were two stolen cars, along with eight reports of belongings from cars being stolen late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
The crimes happened at three apartment complexes in Brighton: Rustic Village Apartments, Landing Heights Apartments, and Briar Manor Apartments.
Police are reminding people not to leave valuables in vehicles and report any suspicious activity to 911.