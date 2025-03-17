Two cars seriously damaged in crash in Charlotte neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two cars were seriously damaged in a crash in the Charlotte neighborhood on Sunday night.
The crash happened on Lake Avenue near Pattonwood Drive around 7 p.m. Rochester Police say that New York State Police are leading the investigation into the crash. We’ve reached out for more details.