Two cats left on front porch in Canandaigua

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Canandaigua Police are looking for the man they say intentionally dumped two cats at a house.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. last Friday.

The suspect was captured on doorbell camera video leaving a cardboard box on a front porch on Hamlin Drive and running away.

Fortunately, a person in the house found the cats soon after.

There was food and water left in the box, and the cats are now at the Ontario County Humane Society’s Happy Tails Shelter.