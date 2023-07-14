Two charged after chase in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Two Genesee County men face weapon and other charges after a pursuit by sheriff’s deputies and state troopers. They were driving at speeds up to 90 mph, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office — and continued to speed even when driving on rims after deputies used spike strips on their tires.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jacob Kipler tried to pull over a 2013 blue Dodge Avenger for a headlight violation Thursday in the area of Batavia Oakfield Townline Road and Route 63. The Avenger took off, its speed reaching up to 90, and went off the road several times on Batavia Stafford Townline Road and Bank Street Road, deputies say — also intentionally diving through a crop field, causing extensive crop damage. Deputies used Stinger Spike Strips on the Avenger on Route 237 in the Town of Stafford, but it kept going at high speed even after losing multiple tires, deputies say. They say the Avenger finally lost control in the area of Route 33 and Apple Tree Avenue, went off the road, hit a street sign and crashed into an earth embankment; and the driver and front-seat passenger ran off south toward businesses on Apple Tree Avenue. Deputies caught the front-seat passenger after a chase on foot and, about an hour later, found the driver behind a business on Apple Tree.

Deputies say they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun with no serial number, make or model in the Avenger while conducting a vehicle inventory.

The driver, Sylvan P. Grayson, 24, of Le Roy, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon/possession of a “ghost gun,” third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He also was given 16 traffic tickets.

Front-seat passenger Luke A. Rose, 19, of Batavia, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon/possession of a “ghost gun,” and criminal possession of a firearm.

Both Grayson and Rose were arraigned and held on bail.

A juvenile passenger who stayed in the back seat was detained without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.