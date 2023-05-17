Two charged with burglary in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Two people were arrested in Pittsford for burglaries in the area of Main Street.
Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses said they saw a man running through backyards. Deputies soon found 22-year-old Ethan Davenport of Irondequoit and arrested him after a short foot chase.
During that investigation, deputies got a report of another burglary in the area.
Deputies say Davenport had a female partner – 21-year-old Deziree Teerlinck of Hamlin – and arrested her, too.
They both face burglary and larceny charges.
They were released with appearance tickets.